'Revival Of Socio-economic Activities Is Need Of The Hour', Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Endorsing the Centre's lockdown 5.0 plan and a significant lifting of restrictions, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the plan will help revive socio-economic activities and restore normalcy in people's lives. Speaking to Republic TV, Shekhawat said that work on the Modi government's flagship 'Jal Jeevan Mission' have continued and the target to provide piped water to every Indian household by 2024 will be met.

"It is the need of the hour to revive socio-economic activities and continue disease containment efforts. The lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the pandemic and prepare to deal with it. We have won in our efforts. Now, it is necessary to restore normalcy and then turn this crisis into an opportunity in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Lockdown didn't cease work on Jal Jeevan Mission

The minister said that despite the lockdown, Central, state and local administration continued to work on the 'Jal Jeevan Abhiyaan' by undertaking the paperwork related job and preparing action plans.

"We have asked the states and district administration to prepare a roadmap for their project. During the lockdown, I personally contacted the state ministers, secretaries, and local-level officials and told them to do all the table jobs like preparing the DPR and state action plans to be share with us. We have received the plans and when lockdown 2 was announced, the Home Ministry had allowed works on water supply projects and so we asked states to keep that open so that our mission of piped water supply to millions of households is achieved."

More funds for MNREGA to help in job creation

Shekhawat further said that works related to the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' will generate employment in the rural areas and he has requested the states to allocate more funds for the scheme. He said that record allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for MNREGA will see a significant contribution for building water supply infrastructure and pegged the total public investment potential of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore for water supply and sanitation projects.

Lockdown extended

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020, in containment zones. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

