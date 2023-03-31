Need New Parliament To PM Modi's Vanity Project: Congress Flip-flop On New House

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building and met workers Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the new seat of Indian democracy was a "vanity project" of the PM, stirring a massive row. Ramesh also called the new Parliament building a "colossal waste of money". However, the same Ramesh, back in 2012, was quoted in the media saying, "We badly need a Parliament building. The one simply isn't functional and outdated."

"The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architechtural legacy. Colossal waste of money," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress leader made the comment after PM Modi on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the new Parliament building which is nearing its completion in Central Vista. PM Modi spent more than an hour inspecting the work done so far and observed the facilities to be available in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the new Parliament. He also interacted with the construction workers during his visit.

BJP blasts Congress over 'personal vanity project' remark

After Jairam Ramesh called the new Parliament building a personal vanity project of PM Narendra Modi, the ruling BJP has hit back at the Congress leader for his comment. CT Ravi, national general secretary of the BJP, said, "According to Slaves of the 'Fake Gandhis,' the World's most popular leader happens to be a Dictator."

He added, "These Slaves are accustomed to worshipping Dictators all their lives. Bharatiyas can hardly expect them to respect 'The KarmaYogi' who has transformed the lives of crores of people." Another BJP leader, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, said, "Typical slave mentality, not willing to come out of Britisher's shadows. Btw (by the way) do you feel the same about Shahjahan-Tajmahal? I dare you to accept it publicly."