Need Of Hour To Probe Role Of Badals In Kotkapura Police Firing Case: Ex-Punjab Cong Chief

Commenting upon the summon issued to former Parkash Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa has said that the role of Badals in the case is that of an accused which is a 'fact known to everyone'. The former Congress Punjab chief has said that he had backed the constitution of a new SIT instead of challenging the High Court order that sought another investigation in the matter despite the chargesheet filed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

"The need of the hour is to conduct a fair investigation wherein the role of the then Chief Minister S. Parkash Singh Badal, the Deputy Chief Minister S. Sukhbir Singh Badal and DGP Sumedh Singh Saini are brought out. They should be made to face a trial for their illegal actions of ordering the police to fire on innocent people, who were only seeking action against the culprits responsible for sacrilege by sitting on a peaceful dharna reciting Paath (prayers)," the Congress leader said in a statement on Sunday.

Bajwa has also remarked that once the SIT headed by the additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav concludes its probe, an application must be filed for day-to-day hearing of the case before the Trial Court at Faridkot. He claims that he had sought for the investigation to be concluded within a span of 30 – 45 days (out of which more than 15 days have already passed).

Summoning former CM Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case is a step in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/pVOkotEdxE — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 13, 2021

Parkash Badal summoned by SIT

Following the setting up of the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, the SIT headed by the additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav has summoned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal to appear before it on June 16. The veteran SAD leader was Punjab's Chief Minister when the police opened fire on protestors demonstrating against the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in October 2015. The incident had led to the death of two protestors causing a widespread uproar across the state.

Notably, the Congress government in Punjab led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh had constituted another SIT after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the probe by an earlier SIT which had given a clean chit to the Badals. The High Court had not only quashed the probe but also raised doubts over the methods and ordered reconstitution of the SIT probing the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The IPS officer went on to resign from his post following the HC order.

The High Court order is said to be another reason behind the recent infighting amongst the ruling Congress government with Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu lashing out at the Chief Minister for failing to take action against the those involved in the sacrilege incident, where torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book of Sikhs - were found at Bargari village in Faridkot, and the shooting incident as well.

Last month, when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had dared to furnish proof of SAD leaders involved in the 2015 incident, Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted purported video clips of police action on people protesting the desecration of a religious text. The Amritsar MLA also shared purported contents of the report of the one-man commission that had probed incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Incidentally, the firing had taken place when the SAD-BJP alliance was in power with senior Badal as the CM and Sukhbir Badal as his deputy. Sidhu had shared two video clips of an event from September 2018, in which he is seen sharing the CCTV footage and some contents of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report.