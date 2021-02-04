Need To Take Rahul Gandhi Seriously?: BJP's Nadda Pays No Heed To 'Dictators From M' Dig

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted a question with names of dictators that begin with "M", BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday hit back by saying that he does not take Rahul seriously.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's controversial tweet in a press meet, Nadda replied, "Is it necessary to take Rahul Gandhi seriously? Everybody knows what his approach in Indian politics has been, so we don't need to react"

READ | Rahul Gandhi Ponders 'Dictators Named With M'; BJP Suggests 'Maino, Motilal' And More

Rahul Tweets On 'Dictators Named With M'

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter and posed a question as to why so many dictators have names that begin with"M". He, however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet. "Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Responding to Rahul's tweet, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Patel said, "You must be upset about Motilal & Italy(Mussolini)!" In a tweet, the BJP leader said that "it is obvious since you are the leader of a party whose own members are demanding internal elections to ward off dictators." "A veteran who was the voice of your party as LOP, been denied re-entry into the Rajya Sabha once he sought internal elections! Realize that times have changed and think of democracy, not dictatorship," he added.

READ | BJP Chief Nadda Questions Rahul Gandhi On His 'claims' On Farm Laws, Chinese Encroachment

Rahul has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies. Recently, he slammed the Central government after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of planning to "handover India's assets to crony capitalist friends".

On January 19, Nadda had posed questions to Gandhi regarding allegations over China's encroachment into Arunachal Pradesh, Congress-Chinese Communist party MOU, the vaccine rollout, the farm laws, and Jallikattu. Taunting Rahul Gandhi for his prolonged 'holiday', Nadda had said that he hoped Rahul Gandhi would answer his questions at a press conference he had held.

READ | BookMyShow Trolls Rahul Gandhi's 'Monday Morning' Budget Face; Does A Double-think

READ | Rahul Gandhi Repeats Jibe Every 15 Days: Sitharaman Checkmates Old Foe On 'crony' Charge