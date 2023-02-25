Last Updated:

'Needs To Be Seen Who Allowed 'rotten Elements' Into TMC': Madan Mitra Asks Party Spokespersons To Clarify

TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Friday said it needs to be seen who allowed "rotten elements" into the party and tarnish its image, maintaining that the spokespersons should issue a clarification.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
madan Mitra

Image: PTI


TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Friday said it needs to be seen who allowed "rotten elements" into the party and tarnish its image, maintaining that the spokespersons should issue a clarification.

Mitra's statement comes as the ruling TMC in West Bengal grapples with the investigation into the school jobs irregularities, in which several party leaders are being probed.

"It is sad to see such elements enter our party. It needs to be seen who allowed such elements to enter and tarnish the party's image. The party spokespersons should clarify it," he said.

READ | TMC-ISF clash: Mamata Banerjee does not seek revenge, says Trinamool leader Madan Mitra

Incidentally, Mitra was arrested in 2014 by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam. He is out on bail.

READ | Madan Mitra calls Mondal key TMC leader after CBI arrests him in cattle smuggling case

The TMC said that as the party's organisation has grown, people from all sections of society have joined.

"He has said something which he is bothered about. It is true that as the party has grown, people from all sections of society have joined," TMC state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

READ | Those involved in violent attacks on police can be taught a lesson in 10 mins: TMC's Madan Mitra

The TMC is yet to take any action against arrested youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, unlike former education minister Partha Chatterjee who has been suspended following his arrest in the school recruitment irregularities.

The TMC also stood by its Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, arrested by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case.

MLA Manik Bhattacharya was also arrested earlier this month in the school recruitment irregularities but the TMC is yet to act against him.

READ | TMC's Madan Mitra politicises RSS Chief Bhagwat's speech on Netaji; calls him 'kalank'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT