NEET: AIADMK blames DMK govt for Raj Bhavan returning Bill

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Friday slammed the ruling DMK over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test saying Governor R N Ravi returned to the government a Bill seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from the entrance test as correct data was not presented to him.

Taking potshots at the ruling party for promising ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021 to get the entrance exam cancelled upon assuming power, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam alleged that the Bill has not been forwarded by Raj Bhavan to the Centre for getting Presidential assent due to the 'complacent' attitude of the DMK regime.

Governor Ravi was not provided with 'right data and opinions' by the state government in connection with the Bill and that is the reason behind it getting returned to the state government, claimed Panneerselvam, also a former chief minister.

The DMK spoke on NEET everyday before the Assembly election but set up a panel after winning the polls and delayed the matter for about four months, he alleged. Only later, the DMK regime brought a Bill in the Assembly, he said in a statement, adding that the Bill has however now been returned.

If the DMK had withdrawn its support to the then Congress-led UPA regime in 2010 when the exam was 'introduced,' there would have been no 'NEET issue' at all. In view of DMK's 'selfishness' to stick to power, the poor and rural students were now affected.

To fulfill DMK's electoral promise, Chief Minister M K Stalin should pay special attention to the matter and put 'necessary pressure' on the Central government to get NEET rescinded.

All steps should be taken by Stalin to admit students to medical courses in Tamil Nadu based on Class 12 marks from the next academic year like it was before NEET's introduction at the least, he urged.

In September 2021, the TN Assembly had passed the anti-NEET Bill and sent it to the Governor.

Governor Ravi on Thursday returned the Bill to the state government. He had said that the Bill went against the interests of rural and economically poor students.

The government has convened an all-party meeting on February 5, to discuss the future course of action. PTI VGN HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)