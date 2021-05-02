NEET Exams May Be Delayed, MBBS Students To Be Incentivised To Join COVID Duty: Sources

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the augmentation of human resources for effective management of the pandemic in the country. Many steps to incentivize students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the COVID duty were taken in the meeting, details of which are expected to be out tomorrow, sources revealed.

As per sources, an important decision may include delaying NEET and financially incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join the frontline workers. The decision to utilize services of final year MBBS and nursing students for the same was also reportedly discussed in the meeting chaired by PM Modi.

The medical personnel undertaking COVID duty will be given preference in Government recruitment as well as a financial incentive, sources added.

Coronavirus in India

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that in the last 24 hours, 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases have been reported. MoHFW further informed that 3,689 deaths - the highest number of deaths so far and 3,07,865 discharges have also been recorded.

On the vaccination front, a total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the provisional report. A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose in the third phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive which commenced from May 1 in the country.