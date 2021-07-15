NEET Exemption Promise For TN Students Not Fulfilled, Says Oppn; Cites '24-hour' Poll Dare

Following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's announcement of NEET-UGC 2021 to be conducted on September 12, Tamil Nadu opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to Chief Minister MK STALIN questioning if the ruling government will take any action as promised on the NEET examinations. The application process for NEET-UG has begun on July 13.

The AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the DMK had not fulfilled its poll promise to abolish NEET within 24 hours of forming the government.

He listed out various measures his party had taken when in power to help students from backward classes including 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

Stalin's DMK promises

MK Stalin after taking over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had visited New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early June when he was expected to discuss the abolition of the NEET medical entrance exam. During the election campaign, NEET exemption and repealing the new farm laws were key elements of the DMK manifesto.

After the NEET exam date announcement, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that though the state was firm on seeking abolition of NEET, students should be prepared if in case the exam is conducted. Subramanian informed coaching for NEET will continue as they don’t want students left stranded. He further stated that there is no harm in preparing for the exams.

Tamil Nadu NEET panel submits report to CM

On July 14, the Justice (retired) AK Rajan-led committee submitted a 165-page report on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test’s (NEET) issues and impact in Tamil Nadu to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to Rajan, the complete report was prepared after studying nearly 86,000 representations from various stakeholders.

In June, the Tamil Nadu government had formed a high-level committee to analyze the impact of NEET on students from backward classes. The committee was aimed to study data related to medical admissions and suggest necessary recommendations including an alternative method for a level playing field in the admission procedure.

Along with Justice Rajan, the panel comprised eight members, including Dr. G R Ravindranath (Doctors Association for Social Equality), Jawahar Nesan (educationist), and six top government officials.

