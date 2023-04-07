'Negativity Campaign' Against PM Modi: MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Exposes Oppn's Agenda

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the independent Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Mandya on Friday spoke to Republic about the negative campaigning that is going on against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Negative campaigning against PM Modi

Sumalatha Ambareesh said that a lot of negativity and maligning about PM Modi and his work is being spread to stop the development of the nation and its people.

Sumalatha said, "There's so much of maligning and negativity about PM Modi being spread or about his work, or the Bills that he has brought in recently. There is so much narrative which is to mislead the people for their own good.

She added, "If I am doing something for your good and somebody is trying to mislead you saying this is not for your good, I think that must be corrected somewhere. This is the need of the hour for the country, for the state, and my district Mandya as well."

"The kind of narrative to gain politically by some party needs to be addressed", Sumalatha said.

India respected globally due to PM Modi's leadership

She also stated that India is respected globally and is considered one of the superpowers. She said that people are proud of the nation under the leadership of PM.

Why Sumalatha is backing BJP

Sumalatha also elaborated on why she supports the BJP and said that she has realised what BJP stands for.

She said, "When I decided to back BJP I had put in a lot of thought over the past and I had come to know what BJP stands for and I truly believe that we need a leader like honourable Prime Minister Shri Modi Ji to lead our country into the future. He thinks for the next 25 years and the kind of schemes he has brought for minorities and women, people need to have a clear mind to see what he stands for."

On April 5, Independent MP from Mandya met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her son and pledged support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).