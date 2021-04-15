Ambedkar Finds Mention In Jawaharlal Nehru's Very Personal Note To Edwina Mountbatten

A day after India celebrated the 130th Ambedkar Jayanti, a letter written by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to lady Edwina Mountbatten discussing India's elections has surfaced. In the letter published in 'Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru', the late PM writes about the Congress party's performance in India's first democratic elections since independence. Talking about the general elections in Bombay province, Nehru writes about how Babasaheb Ambedkar and Morarji Desai lost their election in 1952, while complaining about the Opposition's rise leading to 'problems'.

Nehru's letter to Edwina on 1952 elections

In the letter dated January 16, 1952, Nehru writes, "General elections on such a tremendous scale are a gamble. We don't know most of the results yet and it would be rash to prophesy. On the whole, thus far we have not done badly. There have been two or three serious losses by very narrow margins, more specially those of Morarji Desai of Bombay and Chief Minister of Madras. Morarji was the prospective Chief Minister of Bombay."

Talking about his own partymen's loss, he goes on to say, "On the other hand in Bombay city and to a larger extent in Bombay province,o our success has been far greater than expected. Ambedkar has been dropped out. Socialists have not done well at all. The Communists have done much better than expected. There are a number of Independents who have crept in". He concludes by saying that "Congress will form the largest party in the Lower House".

Astonishingly, Nehru also wrote to Lord Mountbatten discussing his decision to recall Krishna Menon (the then-UN ambassador) to India and offer him a cabinet position after the elections. Hailing the election machinery, he writes, "Our election machine has functioned wonderfully all over India. Everyone has to admit these elections have been fair".

As we just celebrated the 130th Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti, came across a letter that Jawaharlal Nehru had written to Edwina Mountbatten in 1952. It makes for shocking reading.



(Full letter attached and also the extracted portion of the letter that deals with Dr. Ambedkar). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lZrVdmjO9t — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) April 15, 2021

Complaining about his Opposition, he writes, "Apart from Congress, every party and group in India has aligned itself against the Congress and the Government. There have been the most amazing combinations of communalists, feudalists, Hindu Mahasabha, Akali Dal, dissident Congressmen, Socialists and Communists. They all curse the govt sometimes in indecent language, because it was felt that I was the chief obstruction in their way." He concludes saying, "Many changes are taking place which are not good and will create many difficulties. We shall deal with them when they arise." Nehru shared a very close relationship with the Last Viceroy to India Lord Mountbatten and his wife Edwina, writing her letters from 1948 to 1961 - when she died.

