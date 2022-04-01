Nepal PM Arrives In India; JP Nadda Welcomes Sher Bahadur Deuba At BJP Office

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his wife Dr Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his three-day visit to India. Getting an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is Deuba's first visit since assuming office in July last year. The Nepal PM was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at the BJP office in the National Capital. Interestingly, the visit comes amidst Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to India. It is also important to note that his visit comes four days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his three-day Nepal visit.

A fond welcome to a special friend.



PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022.



This is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021. pic.twitter.com/57t0n5IiJJ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 1, 2022

Nepal PM Deuba will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later in the day. On Saturday, April 2, the Nepal Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, besides other events. Deuba will also visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statemnet that India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation.

PM Deuba was scheduled to visit India for a summit in Gujarat earlier since his appointment as a Prime Minister. However, it had to be cancelled in fear of the third wave of the COVID pandemic. However, both PM Modi and Deuba met in Glasgow in 2021 at the UN Climate Conference.

Ukraine urges Nepal to stop issuing permits to Russian climbers

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kyiv called on the Nepal government to ban Moscow’s mountaineering teams from climbing the Himalayan peaks. According to media reports, at least nine Russians have received permits to climb the peaks in Nepal this spring even though Ukrainian diplomats and mountaineers have repeatedly called for a ban. While the majority of the West supports Ukraine, media reports highlighted a diplomatic note from the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi to Nepal’s government.

The letter by the Ukrainian mission in India reportedly stated, “Taking into consideration the above, the esteemed Nepalese side is kindly requested to ban Russian mountaineering teams until the end of [the] Russian invasion into Ukraine”.