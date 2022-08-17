Nepotism Charge Hits Kerala Govt; Governor Freezes Appointment Of CPIM Leader's Wife

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, wielding his powers as the Chancellor, stayed the appointment of Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam at Kannur University on Wednesday.

Priya Varghese, the wife of CPI(M) leader KK Ragesh, who is also Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Private Secretary, was selected as an Associate Professor at Kannur University. On the appointment, Save University Campaign Committee had written to Kerala Governor alleging that the wife of the CM's Private Secretary was given preference over deserving candidates. The committee, in its complaint to Khan, pointed out that Varghese had the lowest research score, fixed as per the UGC norms, among six candidates who had applied for the post in the Malayalam Department in November last year. Varghese’s research score was 156 against that of Joseph Skaria’s 651, C Ganesh’s 645 and Muhammed Rafi’s 346.

Kerala Governor freezes appointment

Through a release by the Raj Bhavan, it was informed that the Kerala Governor stayed the resolution of the Kannur University Syndicate and all further proceedings pursuant to the appointment of an Associate Professor for the Department of Malayalam. The release read, "The Hon'ble Chancellor has invoked the provisions of Section 7(3) of the Kannur University Act, 1996 in this decision. Show cause notices to all stakeholders are being issued separately. The decision of the Hon'ble Chancellor has been conveyed to the University."