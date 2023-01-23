'Netaji Loho Pronam': RSS Remembers Subhas Chandra Bose On His 126th Birth Anniversary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary in an event organised in Kolkata which is also his birthplace.

RSS held a programme in memory of Netaji at Shaheed Minar where the cadres took part- 'Netaji Loho Pronam' which means 'Netaji please accept our respect'. The cadres were seen marching, playing the drums, and blowing a bugle in the presence of chief Mohan Bhagwat. The programme was also attended by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh.

Mohan Bhagwat recalls Netaji's 'unparalleled contribution'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday paid tribute to the great freedom fighter for his 'unparalleled contribution to India's independence'. While speaking at the programme in Kolkata's Shaheed Minar, RSS Chief hailed Netaji's vision and said even after many years of independence Netaji's legacy is still alive without even making any efforts.

He added that Netaji sacrificed his life fighting for the freedom of India. "He could have lived a luxurious life, but he chose exile--he had to go out of the country, went to jail and formed an army to fight for independence. His life was nothing but a penance (tapasya) and he worked selflessly for the country," he recalled.

RSS chief said, "There were people who were against him and had different ideologies, but despite of having such a big army, he didn't fight with him. And that's why Netaji's legacy still remained the same in the memory of the people of independent India remembered, nobody did anything or put extra effort to keep it alive. Still, he is in our remembrance and we call him Netaji as he guided each and everyone as a leader. For the country's welfare, he went to any extent and worked hard without caring about his own life. And all this while he didn't expect anything from anyone. What did we give him in return? Nothing. He dedicated his life to the nation."