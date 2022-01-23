Netaji's birth anniversary: BJP govts resorting to repression, new freedom struggle needed, says Nath in MP

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) There is need to wage a freedom struggle afresh to save the country and the Constitution as the BJP governments in the Centre and states were resorting to repression, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said at a function of the party here to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

He said people are facing the challenge of saving the country's future, its assets and the Constitution.

"The way the BJP governments at the Centre and the states are resorting to repression, it seems we have to wage another freedom struggle to protect the nation and its future,” Nath said.

The former MP CM said Netaji's immortal 'Jai Hind' slogan was endorsed by Pandit Nehru, who shaped it into a national one during the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the event, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said, "We have to fight the forces who don't believe in democracy. Congressmen are being targeted today. We have to walk the path Netaji showed us under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Netaji's leadership and contribution to the freedom struggle was amazing." PTI LAL BNM BNM BNM

