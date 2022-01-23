After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas on Sunday, January 23, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers congratulated the Prime Minister on the 'historic day' and praised the legacy of the national hero, Netaji Bose.

Taking to Twitter, Rajanath Singh wrote, "Today is a historic day. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his hologram statue at India Gate has been unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To honour a mighty national hero like Netaji is a matter of pride and joy for all of us. Heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister."

While thanking PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "What a proud moment for the entire nation! We salute Netaji, one of mother India’s bravest sons. Thank you, PM Narendra Modi."

Saluting the brave son of India, Netaji Bose, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter, "It is a proud moment for the entire nation! We salute Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji, the brave son of Mother India. Thank you, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared the lines of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' which was the regimental quick march of Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army, hailing the historic moment that marked the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji Bose.

PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary. He also conferred the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "It was unfortunate that after independence, along with culture of the country, work was done to erase contribution of many great personalities. (India's) freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well."

(Image: ANI/PTI)