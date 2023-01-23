'Nobody Did Anything To Keep Netaji Legacy Alive': RSS Chief Bhagwat Digs At Congress

Marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday paid tribute to the great freedom fighter for his 'unparalleled contribution to India's independence'. While speaking at the programme in Kolkata's Shaheed Minar, RSS Chief hailed Netaji's vision and said that 'nobody took efforts to keep Netaji's legacy alive' after Independence, in a strong dig at Congress. He said that Netaji's legacy has remained alive even without even making any efforts.

Netaji's legacy alive without putting efforts: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

He added that Netaji sacrificed his life fighting for the freedom of India. "He could have lived a luxurious life, but he chose exile--he had to go out of the country, went to jail and formed an army to fight for independence. His life was nothing but a penance (tapasya) and he worked selflessly for the country," Bhagwat said.

RSS chief said, "There were people who were against him and had different ideologies, but despite of having such a big army, he didn't fight with him. And that's why Netaji's legacy still remained the same in the memory of the people of independent India remembered, nobody did anything or put extra effort to keep it alive. Still, he is in our remembrance and we call him Netaji as he guided each and everyone as a leader. For the country's welfare, he went to any extent and worked hard without caring about his own life. And all this while he didn't expect anything from anyone. What did we give him in return? Nothing. He dedicated his life to the nation."

'Nobody did anything to keep Netaji's legacy alive yet Netaji survived in people's lives and memories': RSS chief takes swipe at treatment of Netaji post independence



He further said, "Netaji’s life and acts of courage continue to inspire generations as he ignited a new spark of freedom among the youth of the country. What to describe his (Subhash Chandra Bose) war skills. He is world famous. By creating a new army for those whose kingdom never sets, he raised a challenge and knocked on India's door."

RSS Chief Bhagwat further said that the vision of Netaji is still unfulfilled and it's should be completed. "We have forgotten our principles and still need to fulfil Netaji's vision. He stood up for unity and its time to re-build Netaji's vision," the RSS chief stressed.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played a crucial role in India's freedom movement and established the Azad Hind Fauj. Also known as 'Parakram Diwas', this day is celebrated in a bid to inspire students on the life of the great leader and to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among students across the country.