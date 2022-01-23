Netaji's statue to be relocated to front side of Vidhana Soudha: CM

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the statue of towering freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be shifted in front of the Vidhana Soudha here.

"The statue of Netaji, which presently is located behind the Vidhana Soudha near the western gate should be shifted to a suitable spot befitting the honour he deserved....

Netaji's next birth anniversary would be celebrated in front of Vidhana Soudha," Bommai told reporters after paying floral tributes to the late leader here.

He believed that Bose's statue should be located at a place where it is seen standing and leading everyone.

Remembering Bose as the fearless son of India, who built a force for freedom and fuelled it with his fiery nationalistic passion and patriotism, Bommai said his government will ensure his ideals are passed on to the youth of the state by celebrating his life and contributions to the nation.

"We pledge to pay a year-long tribute to Netaji. His 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year. There will be various programmes, debates and exhibitions in all schools and colleges of the state to take his vision and values to our future generations," the CM said.

Books and articles on Netaji in various languages would be printed in Kannada and distributed to our youth.

The Chief Minister vowed to positively respond to the demands of various organisations dedicated to taking Netaji's vision ahead.

The defunct Flying School at Jakkur in the city would be reopened on the occasion and various programmes for the empowerment of the youth would be announced, Bommai said.

India is celebrating the birth anniversary of Subhaschandra Bose as 'Prakram Diwas' (Day of Valour), who had raised the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) to fight against the mighty colonial British government in India. PTI GMS ROH ROH

