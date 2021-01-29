Netas Rush To Support Rakesh Tikait; Priyanka Vadra Dials-in After Akhilesh & Kejriwal

After former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, now Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday also dialled Farmers' Union Leader Rakesh Tikait to extend support and help. This new development comes after the Farmers' Union leader on Thursday made a scathing attack at the Centre by accusing them of crushing the movement of farmers with deceit, and the Ghazipur DM had also implored the agitating farmers to vacate the protest site.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

किसान का भरोसा देश की पूँजी है।

इनके भरोसे को तोड़ना अपराध है।

इनकी आवाज न सुनना पाप है।

इनको डराना धमकाना महापाप है।



किसान पर हमला, देश पर हमला है।

प्रधानमंत्री जी, देश को कमजोर मत कीजिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 29, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by accusing him of weakening the country. While stating that the trust of the farmer is the capital of the country, Priyanka Vadra said that breaking their trust is a "crime". "It is a sin to not listen to their voice and threatening them is a greater sin, " she added.

Akhilesh Yadav dials BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Earlier during the day, Akhilesh Yadav dialed Farmers' Union Leader Rakesh Tikait to assure that the SP will be rallying behind the farmers for their protest. The SP chief said, "Just spoke to Rakesh Tikait ji to check on his health. The entire country is watching the way the BJP government has accused and tortured the farmer leaders. Today, even the supporters of BJP bow their heads in shame and hide their faces. Today, the spirit and sympathy of the country are with the farmers."

अभी राकेश टिकैत जी से बात करके उनके स्वास्थ्य का हाल जाना.



भाजपा सरकार ने किसान नेताओं को जिस तरह आरोपित व प्रताड़ित किया है, वो पूरा देश देख रहा है. आज तो भाजपा के समर्थक भी शर्म से सिर झुकाए और मुँह छिपाए फिर रहे हैं.



आज देश की भावना और सहानुभूति किसानों के साथ है. #किसान — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2021

Farmers Tractor Rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both had failed to reach a mutual decision with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully, which they went back on.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. A crackdown is now on, with residents of Delhi also protesting.

