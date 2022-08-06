Netizens Elated As Jagdeep Dhankhar Wins VP Poll; 'India Will Gain From Your Experience'

Days after India welcomed a new President, the elections for the new Vice-President were held on Saturday. The results were announced on the same day, with National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by more than 300 votes. The former won the elections with 528 parliamentarian votes whereas the latter could manage only 182 votes. 725 lawmakers participated in the Vice-Presidential election, which came to 92.9% of the total votes. Utpal Kumar Singh, the returning officer, stated that 15 votes were found to be illegitimate.

Wished poured in for Dhankhar from all across, be it the leaders from the BJP and other politicians, or celebrities from various fields. Even netizens congratulated President Murmu's new deputy.

Netizens praise Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

The netizens were happy to see Dhankhar win the elections and they praised him for his 'profound knowledge' and expected that his administrative experience would be of great help to the country's Parliament. It is important to mention that the Vice President of the country is also the chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament- Rajya Sabha.

Congratulations Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected as the Vice President of India

Your profound knowledge, remarkable intellect and rich administrative experience will greatly benefit the Nation. pic.twitter.com/QVcpdLvYfL — Tajinder Singh (@Tajinde12739025) August 6, 2022

Another netizen with immense expectations congratulated the to-be Vice President for his big victory and stated, "Under your able leadership, the Republic of India will write a new saga of inclusiveness, social harmony, unity and brotherhood."

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the NDA alliance's Vice President candidate Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his victory. Surely the country will get the benefit of Dhankar ji's experience and skill."

Another user congratulated Dhankhar: "We are confident that you will create a new history by strengthening democracy with your long constitutional, political and rich social experience."

Race for Vice Presidential post

On July 16, the NDA named Jadgeep Dhankhar, the former Union Minister and governor of West Bengal at the time, as its vice presidential candidate. The Opposition announced Alva, a former union minister and governor of Goa, Rajasthan, and Gujarat as their joint candidate the following day to challenge him. Dhankhar will replace the incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu whose term will end on August 10. The VP-elect will take oath on August 11.