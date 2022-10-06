Netizens Slam Congress' Udit Raj For Insulting President, Seek Action On 'repeat Offender'

Fumming at Udit Raj's objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu, netizens demanded action against the Congress leader and also voiced for changes in law, to make similar remarks a punishable offence.

In absolute disregard for the sanctity of the position of the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, Congress leader Udit Raj commented against President Murmu as "Chamchagiri (sycophancy) also has its limits", referring to her statement during the Gujarat visit, wherein she said '70 per cent of Indians eat salt made in Gujarat'.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

Netizens reminded, the President is the country’s highest constitutional position and insulting her demands strict action under the scope of law. Check some responses here.

She is the elected President of India. No case for insulting the highest constitution position of the country ? — K A Kumar (@KAKumar35515957) October 6, 2022

It isn't for the first time. There must be a stringent law for this kind of behavior for insulting those at highest pedestals of the country. — $hilp_$aaz (@ar_shilpz) October 6, 2022

He can't get away this time. A repeat offender he is. — SangeetaSingh🇮🇳 (@Sangeeta190909) October 6, 2022

ये भारत जोड़ रहे हैं या तोड़ रहे हैं। — Rakesh Singh (@rakeshsinghy2k) October 6, 2022

Sir it is high time now derogatory statement against President of India by Udit Raj ji is condemable he is a serial offender in this context must take legal action against him — Manoj Gulati (@manojgulati12) October 6, 2022

The former BJP leader Udit Raj said, "No country should get a leader like President Droupadi Murmu." He further commented on Wednesday, over her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' remark by saying, "Chamchagiri also has its limits."

He tweeted, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70 per cent of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

Congress’ remarks against Murmu before becoming President

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, who is also an MP, in the run-up to the presidential elections said, "It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not individual at all. It’s not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make Droupadi Murmu ji a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind. Hathras happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India. The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse."