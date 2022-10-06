Last Updated:

Netizens Slam Congress' Udit Raj For Insulting President, Seek Action On 'repeat Offender'

Netizens reminded, the President is the country’s highest constitutional position and insulting her necessitates strict action under the scope of law.

Udit Raj

IMAGE: @UDITRAJ_Twitter


Fumming at Udit Raj's objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu, netizens demanded action against the Congress leader and also voiced for changes in law, to make similar remarks a punishable offence.

In absolute disregard for the sanctity of the position of the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, Congress leader Udit Raj commented against President Murmu as "Chamchagiri (sycophancy) also has its limits", referring to her statement during the Gujarat visit, wherein she said '70 per cent of Indians eat salt made in Gujarat'. 

Netizens reminded, the President is the country’s highest constitutional position and insulting her demands strict action under the scope of law. Check some responses here.

Udit Raj insults President 

The former BJP leader Udit Raj said, "No country should get a leader like President Droupadi Murmu." He further commented on Wednesday, over her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' remark by saying, "Chamchagiri also has its limits." 

He tweeted, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70 per cent of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

Congress’ remarks against Murmu before becoming President 

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, who is also an MP, in the run-up to the presidential elections said, "It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not individual at all. It’s not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make Droupadi Murmu ji a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind. Hathras happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India. The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse."

