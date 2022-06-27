'Never Got Funds': Rebel MLA Accuses Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Of Favouring NCP Over Shiv Sena

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra's MVA govt, Shiv Sena MLA from Patan Shambhuraj Desai, claimed that despite being a Minister of State, he never received funds for their constituency. He accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the state Cabinet, of favouring defeated NCP candidates and claimed that numerous complaints were made to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but no action was taken. Desai held the post of Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Affairs, Finance, Planning and State Excise.

Taking to Twitter, Eknath Shinde, on Monday, shared a series of Shambhuraj Desai's videos where he highlighted the MVA government's internal crisis in Marathi. Desai's comments, roughly translated, states, "Despite being the Minister of State, we do not get funds in our constituency. On the contrary, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gives strength to the defeated NCP candidates. Even after repeated complaints to CM Uddhav Thackeray, no action was taken".

Desai elaborated his allegation by recalling an incident. "The development of Narveer Tanaji Malusare's Samadhi site at Umrad was announced by the Uddhav Thackeray at a function there. As the Minister of State for Finance, I announced this in the Legislative Council. I recommended a provision of Rs 5 crore for this to the Deputy Chief Minister-Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. However, despite repeated follow-ups, Rs 5 crore was not sanctioned for the development of the Samadhi site," he said.

After sharing the video, Eknath Shinde responded to Shambhuraj Desai's allegation and commented, "If such things are happening with the Minister of States, then guess what the situation will be in the case of MLAs. Our role is in the interest of Shiv Sena and I request all Shiv Sainiks to understand it".

आम्हा राज्यमंत्र्याची ही अवस्था असेल तर आमदारांच्या बाबतीत काय परिस्थिती असेल याचा आपण अंदाज करा.



आमची भुमिका शिवसेनेच्या हिताचीच असून सर्व शिवसैनिकांनी देखील ती समजून घ्यावी अशी माझी विनंती आहे. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 27, 2022

Political turmoil in Shiv Sena

On June 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and were later located at the Le Meridian hotel in Gujarat's Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari - an indication that the Sena was unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved to Guwahati in the wee hours of June 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA came back to Mumbai and made such a demand face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independents.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane and Anil Babar.

While they were asked to respond to the disqualification notice by 5 pm today (June 27), Shinde and the 15 other MLAs facing disqualification, filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court. They sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings citing the pendency of a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Shinde has also challenged the approval of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.

The Supreme Court granted interim relief to the Shinde camp to file their reply to disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm.

(Image: @Mieknathshinde/Twitter)