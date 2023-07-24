Never Hesitate To Take Action To Maintain Decorum: Dhankhar After AAP MP's Suspension

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that he is using everything under his command to maintain decorum and discipline in the temple of democracy. His remarks come hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the House for the entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament over his 'unruly behaviour'.

"As chairman of Rajya Sabha I am working in a manner, using everything under my command to ensure the temple of democracy in the largest democracy, we have decorum, we have discipline," he said.

"To enforce decorum and discipline, sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable situations. But we must never hesitate because decorum and discipline are connected with our growth, reputation and prosperity," Dhankhar added.

I appeal to you to have zero tolerance for lack of decorum and discipline.



I am working to ensure that in the temple of democracy, we have decorum and discipline.



Never hesitate to take action to maintain decorum as it is connected with our growth, reputation, and prosperity.… pic.twitter.com/s8RxvK4x69 — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) July 24, 2023

Addressing Indian Forest Service probationers in New Delhi, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "The moment we take a lenient view, we do not survive the society. I appeal to you to have zero tolerance for lack of decorum and discipline."

No country, no system can flourish without discipline and decorum: RS Chairman

Dhankhar said that no country and no system can flourish without discipline and decorum. "The moment discipline and decorum compromise, institutions suffer severely," he said.

Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament for 'repeatedly violating' the Chair's directives while protesting on the Manipur issue.

The opposition has condemned Singh's suspension and has planned to hold an overnight demonstration in the Parliament complex.

Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest on the Parliament premises over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current Monsoon session (Image: ANI)

"Sanjay Singh has been suspended... I had asked him to leave the House. Despite my appeal, the member did not leave the House and that led to the one-hour adjournment of the proceedings. Now when the House has re-assembled, Singh is still seated on his seat," Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh said.

He added, "..as per rules the member has to leave the House after suspension... the member has not followed it till now... I ask him again to leave the House. Please leave and let the House function."

Many opposition members were on their feet and shouted "Manipur, Manipur" following which the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for the day.