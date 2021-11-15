'Never Met In War': Owaisi Counters Yogi's Claim 'Chandragupta Maurya Defeated Alexander'

Countering UP CM Yogi Adityanath's claims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, reminded him that Greek conqueror Alexander never met Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in a war. Stating that Hindutva was a 'fake history factory', he stressed the need for a good public education system. Taunting Adityanath, he said that the CM did not value education and it showed. AIMIM, which was eyeing an alliance with SBSP, will now contest on 100 seats.

Owaisi counters Yogi's claim on Alexander-Chandragupta

Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta & Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn’t value education & it shows https://t.co/nFWqvoRZLy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 14, 2021

Yogi: 'Chandragupta Maurya not called great'

Stirring a controversy, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that Chandragupta Maurya's legacy had been distorted as he was not credited for defeating Greek conqueror Alexander. Addressing a 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Lucknow, Adityanath claimed that while Alexander was hailed as 'great', Maurya was not termed 'great'. He added that if the truth was revealed, society would stand up and rebel.

How distorted is history! History didn't call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it," said Adityanath. As per historic archives, after Alexander's sudden death, Emperor Chandragupta Maurya had taken over territories previously ruled by the Greek conqueror.

He added, "Because, if the truth comes out before Indians, society will stand up once again. When society stands up, the nation stands up too. PM Modi is making this nation stand up today. When we talk of 'ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat', these issues are spoken on".

UP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

