Never Saw Leader Who Conspires To Pull Down Leaders Of His Own Party: Maha CM Shinde On Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accusing him of attempting to destroy the careers of leaders of his own party.

Addressing a rally at Khed in Ratnagiri district from the same venue where Thackeray had addressed a gathering a fortnight ago, Shinde said he was the true inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena.

The Election Commission recently recognised the faction led by Shinde as the Shiv Sena and allotted it the "bow and arrow" poll symbol.

Shinde, whose coup against Uddhav Thackeray had split the Shiv Sena last year and toppled the MVA government led by Thackeray, said he had never seen a leader who conspires with other political parties to destroy the political careers of his own people.