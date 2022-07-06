New Azamgarh MP Nirahua Credits PM Modi For Win; 'Parivaarvad Politics Will Not Work'

Weeks after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls, the former on Wednesday spoke to Republic, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his victory.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Yadav said,"I want to give credit for my win to PM Modi & CM Yogi's welfare schemes & polices. The big message given by Azamgarh people is that caste politics will not work now. Parivaarvad politics will not work, only politics of development will work, and that developmental work is done by double engine BJP govt. I will work for the development of the people of Azamgarh. I will try to solve all the problems of Azamgarh people, I have said to CM Yogi & Ministers also."

"They betrayed Azamgarh people from development. They have cut Azamgarh for developmental activities. I will do all the work in this 1.5 years. I will try to connect Azamgarh with rail network, which had not happened earlier. No quality roads, bridges by MLAs elected from there, will try to do so," he added.

BJP wins Azamgarh by-polls

On June 26, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav. Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The Bhojpuri actor secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes as well.

Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind," Nirahua said.

"You have done wonders, people of Azamgarh. This is your victory. With the announcement of the bypoll dates, and the way you all have showered love, support and blessings to the BJP, this is its victory. The victory is dedicated to your trust and the hard work of godlike workers," the actor tweeted.