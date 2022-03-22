'New Batteries For Delhi Remote Control': Sidhu Takes Dig At AAP's Rajya Sabha Nominees

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took potshots at Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the party’s selection of the five Rajya Sabha nominees from Punjab.

In a tweet, Sidhu questioned the choices, barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh. He called the MPs "batteries for the Delhi remote control" and "betrayal of Punjab".

New batteries for the Delhi remote control , it’s blinking ….. Harbhajan is an exception , the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab ! @ArvindKejriwal — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 22, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday finalised its 5 nominees to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, choosing star former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi Professor Sandeep Pathak, and Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Mittal. The other RS nominee is Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora - fulfilling AAP's promise to the trader community in Punjab.

The 5 MPs have been nominated as the incumbent Punjab MPs' terms will come to an end on April 9. With 92 MLAs in Punjab, AAP can nominate 7 MPs to the Upper House - 5 now and 2 in the next biennial election.

Sidhu concedes defeat; hails CM Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, while the ruling Congress was reduced to a mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh retained their seats.

Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal, and Bikram Majithia lost to AAP candidates as well.

Days after the results were announced, Navjot Sidhu tendered his resignation following Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's instructions. The very next day, he hailed Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unfurling an "anti-mafia era in Punjab". Sidhu said that Mann faces a "mountain of expectations" while expressing hope that he revives Punjab with pro-people policies.

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician had hailed the AAP leader for coming to power after Congress faced an embarrassing defeat in the Assembly polls. Referring to AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, he said "people have voted for change".

Bhagwant Mann took oath as the state's 17th Chief Minister on Wednesday in presence of thousands of people.