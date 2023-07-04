New BJP Telangana Chief G Kishan Reddy Is A Leader Who Rose From The Ranks

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy who has been appointed as the new chief of BJP in Telangana is a leader who rose from the ranks.

Born in a middle-class family in 1960 in Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, Reddy began his political career as an ordinary youth worker in Janata Party.

Reddy, who is affectionately called 'Kishan Anna' by BJP activists and people, he joined the BJP on its inception in the year 1980.

In due recognition of his steadfast commitment for the party and its growth, he was appointed as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Youth wing of BJP) in 2002, when BJP was in power at the Centre.

During 2004-2014, he had served as member of undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

He was also elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly when the state was formed in 2014.

Though he lost in the 2018 Assembly polls, Reddy was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from Secunderabad.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Home from May 30, 2019 to July 7, 2021.

He has been the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, Development of North Eastern Region since July 7, 2021.

Married to Kavya Reddy, he has a daughter and a son