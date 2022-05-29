New Case Filed Against Navneet, Ravi Rana For Taking Out 'unauthorized' Rally In Amravati

Three new cases have been registered against Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana for allegedly taking out a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati without prior permission. The case has been registered in Amravati's Rajapeth, City Kotwali, and Gadgenagar police station over the 'unauthorized rally' and the usage of a crane without permission.

Upon reaching her Lok Sabha constituency Amravati yesterday, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana took out a welcome rally. This was the first time that the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Maharashtra and their subsequent arrest.

Ravi Rana responds to fresh case

Speaking to Republic TV, Ravi Rana alleged that despite sending a formal application two days ago, the Amravati CP had not granted them permission for the rally under the directions of the Chief Minister. Further, he claimed that the Maharashtra government was putting 'political pressure' on them over their vocal support for Hanuman Chalisa.

"The way the city of Amravati has been given full power by Maharashtra Chief Minister that even if Navneet and Ravi Rana follow the law, lodge offenses against them. Hanuman and Ram Bhakts reached here and took out a rally and before 10 PM we had ended it. The prachin mandir is where we recited Hanuman Chalisa. Is that an illegal act?" he questioned.

"We filed an application 2 days ago, the OC of which I have. We had sent it to the police commissioner, but he is following the Chief Minister. He has been directed that whatever applications we file, or whatever we do, we should not be given permission. Political pressure is being put on us. Being in Delhi also, the Amravati CP lodged a false case against me. Hanuman Chalisa is openly being opposed in Maharastra, CM should chant it as an example," he added.

Days after being released on bail, independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA, Ravi Rana visited a temple in Nagpur on Saturday, May 28 where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Once again, Shiv Sena workers allegedly tried to prevent them from entering the place of worship.

The politician couple walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree'.