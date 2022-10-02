'New Chief Will Be Gandhis' Puppet': Sushil Modi Takes Jibe At Congress President Election

Amid Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor for Congress president election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi took a jibe at the Grand Old Party's presidential race and said that whoever becomes the party chief will be the Gandhi family's 'puppet'.

Speaking to ANI over Congress presidential election, Sushil Modi on Saturday said, "Kharge or somebody else, whoever becomes the chief, he will only be a face to show and would be a puppet of the Gandhi family as the actual decisions will be taken by them only." The Rajya Sabha MP also spoke about Congress' Shashi Tharoor whose electoral manifesto featured a "distorted map of India" that left out regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"It cannot be a mistake, the way Shashi Tharoor removed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the map of India reflect his mentality as it is not possible to remove such an important region of the country," Sushil Modi said.

'New Congress prez to be like a bulb with a switch in hands of Gandhis': BJP

Believing that power in Congress will remain in the hands of the Gandhi family, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash took a swipe at Sonia Gandhi-led party and said that the new party president would be like a "bulb" whose "switch" will be in the hands of the Gandhis.

"The new Congress president would be like a bulb, but the switch would be in the hands of the Gandhi family only, particularly Sonia Gandhi. Whoever the Gandhi family blesses would become the party president,' NV Subhash told ANI.

He called the whole election process a "drama" enacted by the Gandhi family to convey that there is internal democracy in the Grand Old Party. "The reality is that the family wants to control whoever may become the party president. The whole election process is a drama enacted by the Gandhi family to convey that there is internal democracy in the party," the Telangana BJP spokesperson said.

It's Kharge vs Tharoor

On Friday, three Congress leaders-- Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and KN Tripathi filed their nominations for the party president poll, however, Tripathi's nomination was rejected on Saturday, setting up a fight between Kharge and Tharoor.

Kharge, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, is considered the frontrunner in the race for the party presidential post. Notably, the elections are scheduled to take place on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19. Notably, no candidate from the Gandhi family will be contesting the polls this time.