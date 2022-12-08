Last Updated:

New Gujarat CM To Take Oath On December 12 In The Presence Of PM Modi, Amit Shah

Kamal Joshi
Gujarat election

The Chief Minister of Gujarat will take oath on December 12, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CR Paatil confirmed after the party's landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "All anti-Gujarat forces have been defeated by people of the state," C R Paatil said.

He stated that other parties got a befitting reply for trying to fool the people of Gujarat by making promises that can never be fulfilled.

"It's a victory of good governance and development of BJP government at Centre and Gujarat. I want to thank PM Narendra Modi for carrying out an extensive campaign for BJP in Gujarat," the state BJP chief said.

