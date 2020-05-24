'New J&K Domicile Rules Will Make System Fair For Civil Servants': MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, spoke to Republic TV's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor over the amended domicile laws in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that states that a domicile of J&K is one "who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner".

"These rules have been brought in keeping in mind the principles of equality and norms of a healthy democracy. It was a miscarriage of history which now stands corrected. Anybody from any part of the country who has spent a given number of years over there is entitled to be a domiciled citizen of Jammu and Kashmir just like it is followed in other states," the Minister said.

Making system fair for civil servants

Jitendra Singh said it was not only unfair but also inhuman that previously, civil servants who spend a large part of their life posted in the erstwhile State were not allowed to permanently settle there.

"You expect an IAS officer to spend 30-35 years serving J&K and spending prime years of his life and potentials at his command and then when he is superannuated, you expect them to pack up and go. Unless we make them comfortable, how would they be able to put in their best?" the Minister said. He noted that even children of civil servants had to undergo difficulties that will now go.

Beginning of a new era

The Minister reaffirmed that all Central laws passed by the Parliament like the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act will now be applicable in J&K.

"For politics and vote bank, laws like the Dowry Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act were not applicable. The Right to Information was applicable only in a truncated manner that only allowed state subjects to file RTI. Now anyone from anywhere in India can do that. This is the beginning of a new era and the realization would dawn after one generation has passed out."

He further claimed that those who are opposing the changes, if a survey is done of their children, then it will be clear that they would back these changes. "Their children will bless us and history will vindicate us in the years to come."

