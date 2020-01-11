WATCH: New JNU Video Showing Almighty Fracas Emerges After Delhi Police's Probe Reveal

In a major development, Republic TV has accessed another video in which students of two groups are seen clashing with each other. Sources say that students allegedly with left parties can be seen kicking a woman. The video shows clashes between two groups and on taking a closer look, it is seen that a woman is being attacked by members of the left party.

Earlier, Republic TV had reported that a man with a red mask on his face who was seen pelting stones was an AISA activist named Chunchun Kumar. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has also been identified, with the police's dossier mirroring the video accessed by Republic in which she was seen leading a mob in the JNU campus before the violence escalated later that day.

Delhi Police suspects JNUSU involved in attack

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. The police also stated that the briefing was one of many in the ongoing investigation to quell misinformation.

Naming all the identified students, Thirke said, "Some Whatsapp group had been created at the relevant time around 5:30 PM. They then assembled and the 7 PM incident occured at Sabarmati hostel. All CCTV recordings had been non-functional as they were Wi-Fi based. Based on all the evidence of viral videos and photos and local inquiry, we have identified students mainly from these four organisations. Notices will be served to these people and to explain their involvement."

Here are the mentioned students:

Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president

Vikas Patel, MA Korean Studies

Pankaj Mishra, School of Social Science

Chunchun Kumar, former JNU student

Yogendra Bhardwaj, PhD Sanskirt

Dolan Samanata, School of Social Science

Sucheta Talukdar, School of Social Science

Priya Ranjan, School of Language and Cultural Studies

Vaskar Vijay

Aishe Ghosh says she is not fearful

Minutes after Delhi Police issued a press briefing naming JNU Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh and eight others responsible for violence in the campus on January 5, she has denied all charges. Addressing the press, she said that Delhi Police should provide proper evidence for what they 'suspect'. The JNUSU has reiterated their allegation that the JNU V-C, administration and the Delhi Police are in cahoots under the violent attack. Ghosh has said that their demand for V-C's resignation continues. She asked if Delhi Police has a video of hers "holding rods or wearing masks."

