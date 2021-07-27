New Karnataka CM To Be Announced Today Evening After BJP Legislative Party Meet: Sources

After BS Yediyurappa's resignation, BJP is likely to announce the name of Karnataka's new Chief Minister by the end of the day, sources told Republic TV on Tuesday. Having been named as central observers by BJP, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will leave for Bengaluru in a short while. As per sources, a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party will take place at about 7 pm on Tuesday where a new leader shall be chosen.

Speculation is rife that state Cabinet Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Murugesh Nirani and Deputy CMs Laxman Savadi and CN Ashwath Narayan are in the race to become the CM. Moreover, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi are also perceived to be contenders. Speaking to the press outside the Bengaluru airport earlier in the day, Nirani affirmed that everyone will abide by the high command's decision.

I will go to Bengaluru, a meeting will be held with all MLAs, things will be decided there: Union Minister & Observer for Karnataka G Kishan Reddy



"I don't know. MLAs will decide," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy when asked if there is any expected name for Karnataka CM. pic.twitter.com/YruI2ijEad — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Yediyurappa calls it quits

In a massive development on Monday, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a 3rd successive term at the Centre and take the country forward.

While Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation, he has been asked to continue as the CM until alternative arrangements are made. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age. Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Moreover, he maintained that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.