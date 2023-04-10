New List Of National Parties In India After TMC, NCP And CPI Lose Status

Quick links:
Image: PTI
After TMC, NCP and CPI lost their national party status on Monday, the number of national parties in India has come down to six. The political parties that have national party status now are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), National People's Party (NPP). The Aam Aadmi Party is the latest entrant to this list of national parties. AAP can now contest elections throughout the country on its broom symbol. The symbol can now only be used exclusively by AAP.
The party must win two per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states.
The party must secure at least six per cent of votes in four or more states during Assembly elections as well as secure four Lok Sabha seats in a General Election.
The party is recognised by the ECI as a state party in at least four states.
The Election Commission has revoked the state party status granted to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram. The ECI has granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha Party in Tripura.
Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: "National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. many congratulations to all Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well."
Born out of the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement in 2012, Arvind Kejriwal's party is the youngest to make it to the list of national parties.
The three parties lost their national party status because according to the Election Commission, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) no longer fulfill the criteria of national parties.
