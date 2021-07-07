New Modi Cabinet: All You Need To Know About The Newly Inducted Ministers Who Took Oath

The oath-taking ceremony of 43 leaders is completed as part of a major cabinet reboot of the Narendra Modi government. The list includes several bigwigs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Ajay Bhatt, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sunita Duggal, Shantanu Thakur, Bharati Pawar, and Anupriya Patel.

Some ministers of States (MoS) include Parshottam Rupala, Anurag Thakur, and G Kishan Reddy. The names in the updated Modi Cabinet include new entrants as well as incumbent ministers.

All you need to know about newly inducted Ministers in Modi Cabinet:

Sarbananda Sonowal: The 58-year-old is the former chief minister of Assam. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the state. He has earlier handled Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He also served as the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs under the PM Modi government.

Narayan Rane: He is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Maharashtra. He has been a six-time MLA and one-time MLC in Maharashtra. He has also served as chief minister of Maharashtra, as well as several cabinet posts in the past.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: He is a five-time Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. In the Congress government, he served as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power. He also served as Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications. He has over two decades of experience in politics.

Dr Virendra Kumar: The 67-year-old leader is a member of the lower house of parliament from Tikamgarh. He is currently serving his seven-term as MP. In past, he has served as Union Minister for several profiles.

Meenakshi Lekhi: She is currently serving his second term as a member of Lok Sabha from the New Delhi constituency. She is a Supreme Court lawyer and a social worker.

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader is the Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Hajipur. He is a seven-time MLA and one time MLC from the state.

Raj Kumar Singh: He is a former bureaucrat and a current Minister of State (MoS) in the Modi government. He is a member of parliament from Bihar's Arrah.

Ashwini Vaishnaw: He is an MP representing Odisha state in the Rajya Sabha. A former IAS officer, Vaishnaw has held several leadership posts across major companies such as Siemens and General Electric.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: The BJP leader is a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. He has been elected from the same seat for five terms.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje: She represents Karnataka's Udupi Chikmagalur in Lok Sabha. Karandlaje has served as Cabinet Minister in the Karnataka government handling various portfolios.

Bhupender Yadav: The 52-year-old leader is representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha. He has been representing the state in the upper house of Parliament since 2012. He is currently the national general secretary of the saffron party.

Pankaj Choudhary: He is a six-time Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. Born on January 1, 1958, he has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gorakhpur University.

A Narayanaswamy: He is a Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Chitradurga, serving his first term. He has been a four-time MLA from Karnataka.

Anupriya Singh Patel: The Apna Party leader represents Mirzapur in Lok Sabha since 2014. She was the MoS in the Health Ministry from 2016 to 2019. Prior to politics, the 40-year-old leader was a professor at Amity University.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: He represents Karnataka in the upper house of Parliament. He is serving his third term as an MP. He presently serves as a Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Member of the Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and Member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Darshana Vikram Jardosh: She is a current member of the Lok Sabha from the Surat constituency. She has been elected to the lower house for three terms.

Annapurna Devi: The 51-year-old is currently serving her first term as MP from Jharkhand's Kodarma. She has been a four-time MLA from Bihar and Jharkhand. She has also served as a cabinet minister in Jharkhand government for various portfolios.

Shantanu Thakur: The 38-year-old leader from West Bengal is the Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon. He has done his graduation from Karnata State University.

Kaushal Kishore: He is a two time MP and has over three decades of experience in politics. The Mohan Lalganj MP has also served as MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad: He is a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Maharashtra. He is currently serving his first term. In past, he served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Ajay Bhatt: The BJP leader from Uttarakhand represents Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar in Lok Sabha. He is the state president of the saffron party in Uttarakhand. He has experience of over 25 years in public life.

BL Verma: Verma, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, is considered a close aide of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. The Rajya Sabha lawmaker has served three decades in public life.

Munjapara Mahendrabhai: The Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Surendranagar is currently serving his first term.

Ajay Kumar: The 60-year-old leader is a Lok Sabha member from Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. He is currently serving his second term as MP.

Pratima Bhoumik: She is a member of Lok Sabha representing Tripura West constituency. She hails from a small village called Baranarayan under Sonamura sub-division. She is a member of the saffron party since 1991.

Kapil Moreshwar Patil: He is a BJP leader from Maharashtra. In 2014, he moved from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to BJP. He has experience of three decades in public life.

Chauhan Devusinh: Chauhan is a BJP MP from Gujarat's Kheda. He is currently serving his second term as a Member of Parliament. Prior to his public life, he was an engineer in All India Radio.

Dr Subhas Sarkar: The 67-year-old leader, who is also a doctor, was elected to the lower house of the parliament from West Bengal's Bankura in the 2019 general polls.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh: The 69-year-old leader is a member of Lok Sabha from Inner Manipur. He is currently serving his first term as MP.

John Barla: He is a first-time member of Lok Sabha from West Bengal representing Alipurduars.

Bhagwanth Gurubasappa Khuba: Khuba, who is from the Banajiga sect of the Lingayats, is a two-time MP from the Bidar constituency in Karnataka.