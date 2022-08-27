‘New Nizam Of Telangana’: JP Nadda Takes A Swipe At CM KCR During Warangal Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday while addressing a public rally in Warangal called the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) the "new Nizam" of the state. He further stated that the party will observe Liberation Day in Telangana after the people of the state elect the BJP government in the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for 2023.

“The last Nizam of Telangana and his last order prohibited public programmes, speeches, and opening of schools. This proved to be his last dictate. Likewise, KCR’s prohibitory orders are the last ones and he would be voted out. He is the new Nizam of Telangana,” Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Calling the KCR government “corrupt”, Nadda alleged that KCR is hindering the welfare policies that the central government wants to implement in the state. "The Telangana government is corrupt and such corrupt and dictatorial government should be uprooted," he added.

Nadda was addressing the rally in Warangal as a part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda.

Nadda meets sportspersons, writers, and cine artists in Hyderabad

During his one-day Hyderabad visit, JP Nadda also met former Cricketer Mithali Raj. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Had a great interaction with Mithali Raj. It was humbling to note her appreciation for the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi. She hailed the instrumental personal support and guidance provided by Honourable Modi Ji."

Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji pic.twitter.com/TyI58o29ZB — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 27, 2022

Nadda also met Telugu actor Nithiin. "Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor Nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction that spanned over different political, social and cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes to him."

Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor, @actor_nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction that spanned over different political, social & cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/oVI3t1q1HM — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 27, 2022

Image: PTI, Facebook