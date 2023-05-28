Last Updated:

New Parliament Building Starting Point Of India's Journey Towards Excellence: Amit Shah

Congratulating every citizen of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building Home Minister Amit Shah said it is the starting point of the country's journey towards excellence in every field.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the people of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it is the starting point of the country's journey towards excellence in every field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams, and nurturing them into reality.

"PM @narendramodi Ji dedicated the new Parliament to the nation. The edifice is not only the place where people's aspirations will bloom to fruition but is also the marker of the beginning of India's journey towards excellence in every field in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride.

READ | PM Modi explains why new Parliament was the need of the hour

The home minister said the 'Sengol' (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building by Modi bridges India's cultural heritage with its present.

"It will continue to remind future generations of Indians about the significance of the virtue of righteousness in our rich culture," he said.

Congratulating every citizen of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shah paid tributes to the 'Shram Yogis', or workers, who toiled to make the nation's dream of a new Parliament building come true in record time.

READ | New Parliament building a reflection of aspirations of New India, says PM Modi
READ | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's the list of delegates present at the ceremony
READ | PM Modi releases special stamp, coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building
READ | New Parliament building will be witness to India's growth, says VP Dhankhar

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT