New Parliament Divide - Here's Who Are Attending The Inauguration And Who Are Boycotting

List of parties attending the new Parliament inauguration and boycotting the event
The divisive politics over the inauguration of the new Parliament building has intensified as a total of 20 political parties have decided to boycott the ceremony. The preparations for the inauguration ceremony are in full swing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the newly built Parliament building to the nation on May 28, Sunday.
The controversy around the new Parliament House erupted when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building and not President Droupadi Murmu. Rahul Gandhi's comments were just the beginning of a barrage of attacks from the opposition. The parties argued that it is the President who makes the Parliament along with the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and House of the People (Lok Sabha).
The construction of the new Parliament building began two years ago and is a part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.
The 19 opposition parties on Wednesday released a joint statement and informed about the boycotting of the ceremony as they termed the inauguration a “grave insult” and "direct assault" on democracy. According to sources, BRS has joined the group of political parties which are refraining from attending the event. While there are few parties that announced and issued confirmation of attending the ceremony.
Political parties ATTENDING the inauguration ceremony
Political parties NOT ATTENDING the inauguration ceremony
As per sources, apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses, invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony. For the ceremony on Sunday, the serving deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh is expected to be present. Additionally, invitations have also been sent to the Secretaries of all ministries of the Government of India.
