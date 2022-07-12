New Parliament Emblem & Original Not Different: Hardeep Puri Says 'perfect Replica'

Amid the scathing attacks of opposition parties over the new statue of the National Emblem atop the soon-to-be Parliament building, Union Minister Hardeep Puri issued a clarification wherein he claimed that the new emblem is a 'replica' of the one at Sarnath. Hardeep Puri further added that if the exact replica of the original emblem from Sarnath is placed over the new parliament, then it would be hardly visible beyond the peripheral rail. He also added that there is no difference between the original Sarnath and the new one except for the difference in size. The Minister also said, "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder."

It is important to mention here that the original Sarnath is 1.6 meters whereas the emblem of the new parliament building is 6.5 meters. BJP leader Hardeep Puri also asserted, "The 'experts' should also know that the original (emblem) placed in Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 meters from the ground."

If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would barely be visible beyond the peripheral rail.



The 'experts' should also know that the original placed in Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 mtrs from ground. pic.twitter.com/JLxMMMAq80 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 12, 2022

New Parliament Emblem and original not different, says Hardeep Puri

Sharing a comparative image of the Ashoka emblem at Sarnath and the one which was unveiled recently by PM Modi, Union Minister Puri stated, "One needs to appreciate the impact of angle, height & scale when comparing the two structures." Hardeep Puri further added, "If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below it would look as calm or angry as the one being discussed."

One needs to appreciate the impact of angle, height & scale when comparing the two structures.



If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below it would look as calm or angry as the one being discussed. pic.twitter.com/Ur4FkMEPLG — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 12, 2022

Hardeep Puri ended his detailed Twitter thread by stating that if the original emblem will be scaled up to the size as that of the one atop parliament, then it would look the same. He said, "If the Sarnath emblem was to be scaled up or the emblem on the new Parliament building is reduced to that size, there would not be any difference."

In the presence of the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Om Birla, and Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri, PM Modi unveiled the bronze emblem. With a total weight of 9,500 kg, the emblem is 6.5 metres in height and 3.3 to 4.3 metres in diameter. It has been built in Aurangabad, Jaipur and Delhi by artists Sunil Deore and Lakshman Vyas.

Image: @HardeepSPuri/@PIB_India-Twitter/ANI