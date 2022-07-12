Amid the hue and cry of the Opposition over the National Emblem atop the new Parliament building being 'aggressive', Republic spoke to Sunil Deore, the sculptor of the bronze figure on Tuesday. Deore refuted that there was any distinction in the newly-installed National Emblem, and claimed that it was the exact replica of the Lion Capital of Ashoka. The sculptor further claimed that the problem is the angle at which the pictures have been taken. He claimed the picture was taken from below, which made the teeth more visible.

"Before sculpting the Emblem, we studied a great deal about it. We got into the depth of its historical significance and in fact, wherever this emblem has been installed in the past, I have visited those places, for example, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and even Patna. I am an artist and as an artist, I have given as much devotion as I could. But, with the buzz around the expression, I am really hurt. I feel this should not be happening," he said.

Opposition furore over 'not so liberal' Emblem

The whole episode about the expression of the emblem began after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe the face of the Lion. "Whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same," the MP wrote, throwing in a fairly unnecessary jibe at the Gir lion, which should by all estimates be a national treasure.

Thereafter, MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra shared a picture on Twitter highlighting the distinctions and took a dig at the dispensation. Moitra said that the 'transition from Satyameva Jayate to Singhameva Jayate has long been completed in spirit'. The TMC MP, however, later said she didn't want to drag lions into the row and changed 'Singhameva' to 'Sanghimeva'.

Jawahar Sircar, an MP from TMC as well, said, "Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above the new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately.”

In the presence of the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Om Birla, and Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri, PM Modi unveiled the bronze emblem. With a total weight of 9,500 kg, the emblem is 6.5 metres in height and 3.3 to 4.3 metres in diameter. It has been built in Aurangabad, Jaipur and Delhi by artists Sunil Deore and Lakshman Vyas.