New Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri Says 'main Focus On Increasing Domestic Production'

The Centre on Wednesday decided to use Hardeep Singh Puri’s diplomatic skills to navigate the complexities of global oil politics and procure crude at lower prices. While Jaishankar has been dealing with the fast changing geopolitics, Puri, who has been elevated to a Cabinet rank and was given charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday, will bring with him vast experience as a former Indian envoy to the UN to deal with oil diplomacy.

In a press conference, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed eagerness to hold the office and thanked PM Modi for trusting him with the role. Addressing the media, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "I feel greatly honoured and privileged by the trust that has been reposed by the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji who has included me as a member of his team and assigned to me the work of this important ministry which was so ably led by Shri Dharmender Pradhan Ji till now."

Minister Hardeep Puri ready to take on challenges to uplift economy

On being asked about the biggest challenge, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he would try to continue the good work he has done in the previous Ministry he was in-charge of (Civil Aviation). Explaining the functioning of his Ministry, Hardeep Puri noted that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas touched the lives of every citizen in many ways, both directly and indirectly.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri further said that he understood how the energy issues not only had an immense potential but also posed several challenges. Comprehending the need to adapt in changing times and adopt new technologies, Hardeep Singh pointed out the need to be in consonance to the energy transitions which were constantly taking place around the world thereby providing a fascinating opportunity.

On PM Modi's "Atmanirbhar Bharat"

As the transition towards a 5 trillion dollar economy is made, energy availability and consumption would be of paramount importance.

While shedding light on this, Union Minister Puri said, "Our main focus would be to increase domestic production of crude and natural gas and in line with PM Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"Concentration would remain on work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy of our country and increase in the share of natural gas to 15% by 2030 as announced by the PM," he said.

In conclusion, the Union Minister promised to take complete responsibility of the job offered to him and said, "In the past 7 years under the able guidance of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji and before that his predecessor, a number of path breaking initiatives have been introduced in the sector, my efforts would be to take those forward and to fulfil expectations of the Prime Minister and our country"