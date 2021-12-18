New political party floated in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) A new political party – Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front – was launched here on Saturday, with a promise to work towards freeing the Union Territory from violence, corruption and drug addiction.

Muzaffar Sheikh, its founding member, said several former MLAs and MLCs contacted for membership, but the party will not accept anyone with a political background.

“We have been associated with the people since 2011 as an NGO. Today, we have formally launched our party by giving it a political shape. This was on cards for a long time,” Sheikh told reporters here.

“Our party is of the youth and those who have not been associated with any political party. All those who have joined our party do not have a political background,” he said.

Sheikh said the most important issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir are violence, corruption and addiction.

“We could not address these as an NGO. So, we decided to form a political party. It is our agenda to resolve the issues of the people," he said. PTI SSB CJ CJ

