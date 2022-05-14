New Tripura CM Manik Saha Issues First Response; 'will Continue Working For State, BJP'

After his appointment as the next Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha issued his first response on Saturday. Speaking to the media after his felicitation by former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Saha promised to continue working for the state as well as the BJP.

"Our chemistry is strong. Earlier also, I worked for the party and will continue to do it," Dr. Manik Saha told reporters.

Tripura BJP President Manik Saha was announced as the next Chief Minister of the state after a BJP legislative party meeting was held in Agartala. The meeting was headed by central observers from the party-- Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, and also had party's state in-charge Vinod Sonkar as well as Deb in attendance.

The 69-year-old's name was reportedly proposed by the outgoing CM. Manik Saha is expected to take oath at 10 AM tomorrow (May 15).

#WATCH | Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb felicitated Manik Saha, who will be the new Chief Minister of the state pic.twitter.com/yI2NXKyciQ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Biplab Deb resigns, Manik Saha new Tripura CM

Former CM Biplab Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya earlier today. Sources revealed that Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command, and was asked to resign over certain 'differences'. Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and asserted that the party was bigger than any post. He also promised to continue working for the overall development of Tripura in the coming years.

"The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb.

Shortly after, Manik Saha was announced as the new CM of the northeastern state. The shuffle in the top post comes in the lead-up to the 2023 Tripura Elections.

Notably, Saha quit the Congress party in 2016 to join the BJP. A dentist by profession, he was named the party's state president and succeeded Chief Minister Biplab Deb who had led the party to its historic 2018 assembly election win, which ended 25 years of Left rule. In March 2022, he was elected to Tripura's lone Rajya Sabha seat.