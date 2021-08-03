New Twist Ahead Of UP Polls As Fierce Govt Critic Om Prakash Rajbhar Meets State BJP Chief

In a curious turn of events, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar met Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday morning. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of BJP ahead of the UP Assembly polls scheduled early next year. Reportedly, BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh was also present in the meeting. Without disclosing any details, Rajbhar told the media that this was a "courtesy meeting".

For the upcoming election, Rajbhar is currently leading the 10-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party among others. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies

Rajbhar forges alliance for UP polls

Speaking to Republic TV earlier, he asserted that the alliance would win more than 300 seats and pitched a formula whereby a new CM and 5 Deputy CMs will be appointed every year. Rajbhar explained, "BJP appointed two Deputy CMs after there was a rift over the CM's post. BSP and BJP had done a rehearsal for 6 months in Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar has given a message to the people. There will be 5 CMs in 5 years and there will be 4 Deputy CMs every year belonging to different castes".

The SBSP supremo attracted controversy recently when he exhorted women to beat up BJP leaders during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. Addressing a huge crowd of women voters in Varanasi, he urged them to pressurize the saffron party to pass a bill guaranteeing 50% reservation for women in jobs as well as Assembly and Parliament. He also warned BJP leaders of a threat to their life if they continue to seek votes without fulfilling the women's quota demand. Moreover, Rajbhar claimed that the saffron party was trying to "enslave" the poor by providing them free ration.