In a fresh twist to the Jharkhand political crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek a trust vote in a special session of the state Assembly on Monday. While most of the ruling coalition MLAs were put up at the Mayfair resort in Raipur to avert poaching attempts by BJP, they returned to Ranchi on Sunday. The Jharkhand government's move comes at a juncture when Soren faces the possibility of being disqualified in an office-of-profit case. While a trust vote is usually held on the direction of the Governor or the judiciary, this is perceived as a move to corner BJP.

The session might witness Soren and other legislators expand on their claim that BJP is trying to destabilise the government in the state. Winning a trust vote even as the Jharkhand Governor is yet to pronounce his decision on the EC's opinion will also send a signal to BJP to not try forming a government if the CM gets disqualified. Interestingly, AAP also adopted this strategy after the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. It came down heavily on BJP during a special Assembly session and proved its majority on September 1.

Speaking to the media, Jharkhand Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, “A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority.”

UPA delegation meets Governor

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.

A UPA delegation submitted a memorandum signed by 34 MLAs to the Governor on September 1 asking him to pronounce his decision without further delay. It read, "As you are undoubtedly aware, disqualification, if any, of the Hon'ble Chief Minister will not have any effect on the government as the JMM-INC-RJD-Independents coalition still enjoys an overwhelming majority in the State Legislative Assembly. With a heavy heart, we request Your Excellency to clear the air which will not only put at rest the confusion but also put an end to the efforts to destabilise the democratically elected government by illicit means."

With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.