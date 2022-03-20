As Uttarakhand awaits the formation of the new government in the state after BJP swept the 2022 polls and retained power, Republic TV's sources have learned that the party is set to announce the name of the new Chief Minister along with the entire cabinet on March 23, Wednesday.

Sources privy to the details assured that all the newly elected cabinet ministers alongside the Chief Minister will be taking oath on March 23 in the Parade Ground at around 11 am -12 pm. The state BJP unit is making all preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers. The date, time and place for the swearing-in ceremony has reportedly been decided.

Banshidhar Bhagat to be Uttarakhand's new protem speaker

Meanwhile, BJP state president Madan Kaushik on Sunday confirmed that all newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly in Uttarakhand will be administered oath tomorrow, on Monday at 11 am in the Vidhan Sabha. The saffron party has also announced that Banshidhar Bhagat will take oath as the new protem speaker in the Uttarakhand assembly tomorrow at 10:00 am.

Post the oath-taking ceremony, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been organized at the party headquarters. All the elected MLAs will be present in the meeting to be held tomorrow at 4:30 pm. As per Republic's sources, the central observer will be holding a meeting with the legislators regarding the selection of the Chief Minister, senior leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

Besides, the acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday also informed that BJP Legislative Party will meet on March 21 in Dehradun and a decision will be made on the government formation. Speaking to the reports after a crucial BJP legislature party meeting at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, Dhami said the procedure for government formation is underway and the BJP central leadership will take a decision on the next leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Election Results

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand to retain power by winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

Image: PTI