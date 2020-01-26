Uttarakhand Congress Infighting Grows, MLA Threatens Resignation Over Panel Formation

After the new Uttarakhand Congress Committee was formed on Saturday, party MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami stated that he is ready to resign from his post as the secretary. Rumours of factionalism within the Uttarakhand progress have been emerging for some time, especially after Dhami had accused Congress of ignoring senior leaders including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

"I was informed about the list by my party workers. My next step would be to visit my region and hold a discussion with the people over there. I will definitely resign," he said.

"Some leaders consider me to be a hurdle in their path. On January 27 I will meet the State Congress president and tender resignation from the post of secretary. I will leave Congress party soon," said Harish Dhami.

New Congress Committee in Uttarakhand

Congress on Saturday announced names of 22 vice presidents, 31 general secretaries, 98 secretaries and one treasurer for the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee. "The PCC in Uttarakhand is sidelining Harish Rawat, if the situation remains the same then the situation will become very difficult for the Congress in the Assembly elections due in 2022," Dhami had said earlier this month.

Dhami who is a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat announced the news about his resignation in a Facebook post. He also added that soon he would leave the party too.

Factionalism in Uttarkhand Congress

In a sign of growing factionalism in Uttarakhand Congress party, MLA Dharchula Harish Dhami had earlier stated that he wants to contest as an independent candidate in 2022 state assembly elections. He had also revealed that factionalism was causing tremendous damage to the state Congress. Factionalism came to force in the state unit after the party conducted, "Save Constitution, Save India" campaign on December 28 where Rawat's name or his pictures were not seen in the posters despite him being a five-time MP and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

(with inputs from ANI)