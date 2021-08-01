Newly Appointed JD-U President Rajiv Singh Says 'Wil Take My Predecessor's Work Forward'

After being appointed as the new national chief of the Janata Dal-United party, senior MP Rajiv Singh said that he will continue the work of the previous national president RCP Singh in every village of Bihar. Singh said, "RCP Singh was looking after the party. I will take forward his work, to every village of Bihar and even to other states, which will be the priority of our party. The party will be strengthened by discussing with everyone and taking their suggestions."

Singh was elected as the new JD(U) president at the National Executive at the meeting led by Bihar chief minister and party leader Nitish Kumar. in the party’s national office in Delhi on Saturday, July 31.The party workers were celebrating at JD(U)’s office in Patna after the official confirmation of the appointment of Lalan Singh as the party’s latest National President. Union Minister RCP Singh resigned from his position as the national president of the party yesterday during the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi. Recently, he was appointed as one of the Union Ministers in PM Modi's cabinet. Several other party leaders and party MPs attended the important meet including national office bearers, state chiefs, and executive members of the party.

Lalan Singh's importance to the party

Speaking about Lalan Singh’s appointment, JDU leader Sanjay Singh said, "I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar, for the decision of appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party, it's a good sign for the party's future...Don't link this to caste matter. He's a senior parliamentarian.” Everyone at the party appreciates the important role that Singh has played in building the party. He took upon the task of luring Lok Janshakti Party’s only Bihar MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) along with the independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh. He was also responsible for causing the crack in the LJP, which ultimately led to the affected Chirag Paswan. The change in leadership within the party was due after RCP Singh became the Union minister as it gave many party leaders an opportunity to rise to the occasion. Many party leaders were taken aback after the JD(U) did not allow anyone to accept ‘token representation’ in the Union cabinet in 2019.

(With ANI inputs)