Newly Elected Shimla Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal Refuses To Join Office

Newly elected Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal of the Shimla Municipal Corporation on Monday refused to attend office after the same was shifted from the famous Town Hall building on the Mall Road in the heart of the city to Sabzi Mandi.

"I will not join office till it is shifted back to Town Hall,” she told PTI and added that the municipal authorities and urban development officials have been apprised about her resentment and the same has also been conveyed to the local MLA.

Congress leaders Surender Chauhan and Kaushal were unanimously elected as the mayor and deputy mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), respectively on Monday as the party recaptured the civic body from the BJP after a gap of 11 years. The decision to shift the office of the deputy mayor was taken about two weeks ago to create more space for the Municipal Corporation House, officials said. In a statement issued here, CPI(M) leader and former mayor Sanjay Chauhan said offices of the mayor and deputy mayor were housed in the Town Hall building since the British times and that the state government should immediately shift back the office of the deputy mayor.

The mayoral election was marred by a scuffle between supporters of the councillors and media persons after the former allegedly hurled abusive words and manhandled media due to lack of space at Bachat Bhawan. The media alleged that the police sided with the supporters of the councilors and shielded them. When contacted, Superintendent Police Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the media persons have lodged their protest with the police and an enquiry has been ordered in the matter.

The mayor and the deputy mayor were selected after the newly-elected councillors took oath at Bachat Bhawan here.

Chauhan, a close confidant of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is a three-time councillor from Chhota Shimla ward. Kaushal is also a three-time councillor from Tutikandi ward, while her husband and brother-in-law have been elected twice from the seat. The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has 21 women councillors against 17 seats reserved for women, and many demanded that one of the top posts must be held by a woman.

The Congress swept the municipal corporation polls, winning 24 out of 34 wards. The BJP could bag only nine seats, while the CPI(M) won one seat in the elections held on May 2. The results were declared on May 4.

Meetings between the newly-elected councillors and senior party leaders, including the chief minister and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, were held at Oakover -- the official residence of the chief minister -- Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The views of the councillors were taken and names of the party nominees for the two top posts were sent to the party high command for approval.