Newly Elected Tripura, Nagaland And Meghalaya CMs Meet PM Modi In Delhi

Chief Ministers of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Monday, days after they assumed office, according to the PMO.

Modi had attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the three chief ministers last week.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on PM Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The 70-year-old BJP leader took oath as the chief minister of the sensitive border state on Wednesday.

The BJP won 32 seats in the recent Tripura assembly elections, while its ally IPFT secured one seat in the 60-member House. Saha was first made the chief minister in 2022, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb.

Later in the day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also met Modi, followed by his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio.

National People's Party (NPP) president Sangma and NDPP leader Rio were sworn in as chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland, respectively, last Tuesday.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party with 26 seats in the recent Meghalaya elections. The UDP bagged 11 seats while the BJP, the HSPDP, and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) got two seats each. Besides them, two Independent members extended support to Sangma.

The ruling coalition decided that it would be called the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 since its partners are almost the same as the previous one.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance secured a clear majority, winning 37 seats in the 60-member House.

However, other political parties -- NCP, NPP, Naga People's Front, RPI (A), LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) -- and Independent MLAs have also extended support to the NDPP-BJP alliance for an Opposition-less government.

Lt Governor of Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) also called on PM Modi.